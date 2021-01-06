U-Gro Learning Centres, the county’s largest child care provider, has been sold to a Michigan company for an undisclosed price.

Learning Care Group, based in Novi, Michigan, said Wednesday that U-Gro will join more than 900 child care centers operating under eight brand names. Learning Care Group is the nation’s second largest for-profit child care provider.

Hershey-based U-Gro has 14 locations that serve more than 1,900 children daily with infant, toddler, preschool, before-school and after-school programs. They include seven locations in Lancaster County, most recently opening a $3 million facility near Schaum’s Corner along Route 272 in June.

Spokeswomen for Learning Care Group and U-Gro were not immediately available to discuss what impact, if any, the transaction will have on the operations here.