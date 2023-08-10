Tyson Foods' New Holland chicken processing facility could be getting more work late this year or early next year as the company closes a total of six plants due to a slump in business and to make better use of newer facilities closer to customers.

CEO Donnie King said in a recent call with investors that Tyson plans to shift production to newer facilities nearer to customers as it closes four processing facilities in the midwest in late 2023 and early 2024. King did not say exactly where the work would be shifted. The company declined to discuss work shifting to the New Holland facility from LNP|LancasterOnline. Tyson operates about 180 chicken processing facilities in the United States, according to its annual report.

Tyson also closed two plants in Virginia and Arkansas earlier this year, leaving New Holland as the processing facility closest to the northeastern United States. In Pennsylvania, Tyson also operates a distribution center in Schuylkill County, the focus of a $59 million expansion in 2018 to serve retail and foodservice customers in the northeast region, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

In 1989, Tyson acquired the former Victor F. Weaver facilities here through its purchase of Holly Farms. The two local facilities at 403 S. Custer Ave. are a fresh plant where live chickens are slaughtered, cut up and deboned, and a “further-processing” plant where meat is formed with molds into nuggets, patties and fries. Then the meat is fully cooked, fully frozen, packaged and shipped to the customer.

Tyson employs approximately 870 at its New Holland complex, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline report in 2021.

In 2021, New Holland started offering a three-day workweek that pays employees for the 27 hours they work – and pays them for another nine hours they don’t. The total of 36 hours per week makes them full-time employees, entitled to an array of benefits, most notably health insurance – medical, vision and dental. It began a four-day workweek model at other poultry plants this year.

According to a December 2020 report in WattPoultry.com, a trade website, Tyson’s New Holland complex processes 620,000 birds and 2.5 million pounds of cooked product per week. The complex houses a rendering operation, too.

Shift for efficiency

Tyson plans to shutter three chicken-processing locations in October of this year, including facilities located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Noel and Dexter, Missouri. A facility in Corydon, Indiana, is set to close around March 1, 2024.

King said the plants set for closure are small and need major capital investments to make them viable. News of the closings and the loss of nearly 3,000 jobs have rocked the small towns in which they are located, Reuters news service reported.

Wes Morris, president of Tyson’s poultry group, said production would be shifted to more efficient facilities and the shift would not affect volume of production.

The four facilities account for about 10% of Tyson's chicken-slaughter capacity, Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson said in this week’s call with investors.

The plant closures aren’t Tyson’s only cost-cutting moves as it faces inflation on labor, grain and other inputs. Late last year, it closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota. In April, Tyson laid off 15% of its senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers.

Challenging chicken market

The company, which also has beef, pork and packaged foods segments, reeled in big profits as meat prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is dealing with adapting to slowing demand for some products.

The chicken segment has been challenging for Tyson. Earlier this year King told investors that demand over the holidays was below expectations resulting in a higher supply and lower prices.

Tyson reported in the quarter ending July 1 chicken revenue fell about 3.5% even as volumes rose. Prices dropped 5.5%.

“Market conditions in chicken are still challenged with commodity prices across most cuts remaining significantly lower compared to last year,” King told investors.

King held out optimism that the challenges were cyclic and that the chicken business would see an upswing.

"If you look at the chicken business today versus where we were just a quarter ago, there are more tailwinds than headwinds in the chicken business in the near to long term," King said in this week’s call with investors.