Changes in the chicken market have led Tyson Foods near New Holland to end its three-day workweek, a recruitment move launched in 2021 that attracted national attention for its bold proposition that included paying workers for 36 hours while working 27.

A Tyson Foods spokesperson said Wednesday that the processing plant where chicken was turned into nuggets and other products has returned to a traditional five-day work week due to a “shift in customer demand.” So have the two other U.S. Tyson chicken plants that participated in the pilot program, and one of those plants is now set to close in October.

“The three-day work week consisted of two production teams working either Monday-Wednesday or Thursday-Saturday on both day and night shift for a total of six days of weekly production,” a Tyson Foods spokesperson said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “This schedule concluded in April of this year."

On Wednesday, the company said the innovative schedule had been put in place to “better meet customer demand” but when it was announced the focus was on recruiting workers.

In December 2021, Tyson announced the pilot program at its chicken processing plant just outside of New Holland. The announcement came as manufacturers across the region were competing for workers in a tight post-pandemic labor market. The short workweek schedule began in January 2022.

Tyson Foods advertised the jobs offering a three-day workweek that paid employees for the 27 hours they work and for another nine that they didn’t. The total of 36 hours per week made them full-time employees, entitled to an array of benefits, most notably health insurance – medical, vision and dental.

The move was groundbreaking and regional human resources leaders took notice.

“I don’t know of anybody else doing this,” Albert Gonzalez, human resources manager for both of Tyson’s poultry processing plants near New Holland, said in 2021. Around that time, Tyson also increased its minimum hourly rate to $17 and the sign-on bonus for new hires to $3,000. It no longer offers sign-on bonuses and has just three advertised openings at the New Holland are plant on Wednesday.

The three-day workweek was initiated by Tyson’s corporate headquarters in Arkansas as a pilot program and applied to the smaller of Tyson’s two plants near the . Tyson said at the time that it hoped to add 200 workers and boost the further-processing plant’s output at a time when demand was growing rapidly. The campus is located at 403 S. Custer Ave. in Earl Township.

The company now employs slightly fewer people than it did prior to the pilot at the campus: 500 at the fresh plant where live chickens are slaughtered, cut up and deboned, and 300 at the “further-processing” plant where meat is formed with molds into nuggets, patties and fries, and then cooked, frozen and packaged, according to the Tyson Foods spokesperson. LNP reported those plants employed 538 and 334 respectively in December 2021.

Some pandemic-era benefits continue

Tyson Foods’s recruiting ambitions in 2021 were grand.

“The first imperative is to be the most sought-after place to work,” said Tyson President and CEO Donnie King to Wall Street analysts in mid-November 2021.

King noted at the time that some Tyson plants were experimenting with on-site child care centers and health clinics. Those pilots continue but have not arrived in New Holland.

NewHolland_driver.jpg A Tyson Foods worker drives a van as part of a new program helping workers overcome transportation barriers.

The company is continuing its growing ride-share program in partnership with Enterprise, Commute with Enterprise, which launched at New Holland in November 2022. It provides team members with a low-cost option to commute to work and is subsidized by Tyson Foods in varying capacities depending on location and need.

It also has a citizenship program. To date, the New Holland area plants have reimbursed 174 employees for becoming U.S. citizens for a total of $112,257.00

“New Holland (campus) also has a close relationship with the Thaddeus Stevens College of Lancaster, which is a technical school and through this partnership we have been able to attract mechanical interns that have the ability to be hired as maintenance mechanics after internship is completed,” the spokesperson said.

Tyson passed on its higher labor costs to its wholesale customers, such as stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals and the military, the company told investors in 2021.

On the same Nov. 15, 2021 conference call with Wall Street analysts, Tyson’s CFO discussed how the company has been using price hikes to recoup higher costs for labor, transportation, packaging, grain and ingredients.

For example, Tyson boosted the average wholesale price of its chicken sold to stores, restaurants and institutional customers by more than 20% in the quarter, said Stewart Glendinning. The average wholesale selling price of its pork soared more than 40%, he said.

Tyson anticipated it would continue to rely on price hikes, and other means, for recovering its higher costs for labor and other inputs, Glendinning said.

Changes in the chicken market

The company, which also has beef, pork and packaged foods segments, reeled in big profits as meat prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic and now must adapt to slowing demand for some products and inflation increasing the cost of labor, grain and other inputs.

Earlier this year King told investors that demand over the holidays was below expectations resulting in a higher supply and lower prices. Tyson reported in the quarter ending July 1 chicken revenue fell about 3.5% even as volumes rose. Prices dropped 5.5%.

Earlier this month, Tyson announced plans to shutter four chicken-processing locations in October of this year, including one of the plants that had piloted a shorter workweek in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Also announced for closure were plants in Noel and Dexter, Missouri. A facility in Corydon, Indiana, is set to close around March 1, 2024. The four facilities account for about 10% of Tyson's chicken-slaughter capacity, Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson said on a call with investors.

Wes Morris, president of Tyson’s poultry group, said production would be shifted to more efficient facilities and the shift would not affect volume of production. The company would not say whether New Holland campus will see more work.

Late last year, it closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota. In April, Tyson laid off 15% of its senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers.