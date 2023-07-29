Acuity Advisors & CPAs announces the promotion of Tyler Stecz, CPA to Supervisor within the Firm. In this role Tyler will provide oversight to client compliance solutions and continue to mentor additional team members. Tyler brings a drive to help clients achieve strong solutions, an energy to learn and grow and care for both clients and team members. “Tyler’s attention to detail and genuine desire to help clients make him an invaluable part of our team. We are excited for Tyler’s continued impact on our clients and organization,” Phil Immediato, Partner. Acuity Advisors and CPAs is a firm specializing in consulting and compliance solutions for closely held businesses.

