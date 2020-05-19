Citing factors caused by business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, Heart Café in Marietta has announced that it will remain closed permanently.

Located two blocks from the Northwest River Trail at 17 E. Market St., the roughly 25-seat café was founded in 2017 with investments from about 40 area residents who wanted to create a gathering space and foster a unifying sense of community.

In August 2018, Heart Cafe was bought by Jason Hampton, a chef who also owned In a Pinch Catering. Heart Café, which operated with a handful of employees, offered a breakfast and lunch menu and featured some outdoor seating.

Following Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 16 mandate that restaurants close their dining rooms, Hampton said Heart Café struggled set up a carryout operation and soon ceased all operations. Without income or any disaster aid or loans, Hampton said he couldn’t adequately cover fixed costs and pay employees. In addition, Hampton said supply chain problems left some goods unavailable while prices for others tripled.

“I had worked extremely hard to create a vibrant atmosphere that all customers would feel comfortable in and enjoy. My staff, whom I was extremely proud of, were truly instrumental in making the cafe be the heart of the town. I have made the difficult decision to permanently close the Heart Cafe. Thank you for your support over the past 2 years,” Hampton wrote in a post on Heart Café’s Facebook page.

Hampton has also suspended his catering company for at least the rest of the year.

“With all gatherings suspended for the near future it did not make sense to pay for all the insurances and licensing for the 2020 season,” he said.