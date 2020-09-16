Twice Found will be closing in downtown Lancaster and consolidating at its location along Lititz Pike near Lancaster Shopping Center.

The last day for the women’s consignment boutique at 309 N. Queen St. will be Sept. 26, after which merchandise will be combined with the store at 1523 Lititz Pike.

Twice Found originally opened in 2013 at 157A E. King St., and then moved two years later to its current spot on Queen St. The Lititz Pike store opened in July 2018.

“Over all these years, the shop, as well as retail in general, has evolved immensely. Now, with life taking on a new normal, I have decided to make a change for the business and myself, to a simpler existence and a more streamlined business model,” owner Melanie Stoycos wrote in a post on the store’s Facebook page.