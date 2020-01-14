Beer and wine sales began Monday at the Turkey Hill Minit Market in Columbia, making it the second Turkey Hill in Lancaster County to launch alcohol sales this month.
The alcohol sales at the Columbia Turkey Hill at 301 Linden Drive follow sales that began Jan. 8 at an Elizabethtown Turkey Hill at 245 N. Market St.
Before beginning to offer beer and wine in Columbia, the store added a 30-seat dining room. Such an addition is a state requirement for convenience stores such as this Turkey Hill that sell beer using an R (restaurant) liquor license.
Turkey Hill now sells beer and wine at five Lancaster County stores. The others are in Willow Street, at Prospect Road and Route 462 in Columbia, and in Richmond Square along Fruitville Pike.
Alcohol sales could soon be coming to more local Turkey Hill stores since the convenience store operator has nine other liquor licenses it could use to begin beer/wine sales at Lancaster County stores.
With 14 liquor licenses, Turkey Hill has the most in Lancaster County, followed by Sheetz with 12 and Weis Markets with 8.