The former Turkey Hill Dairy has acquired an ice-cream plant in Arkansas for an undisclosed price, it was announced Wednesday, expanding the company’s manufacturing footprint to the southern U.S.

The 100,000-square-foot plant in Searcy, Arkansas, was purchased from Yarnell Ice Cream, a subsidiary of Schulze & Burch Biscuit Co. In addition to ice cream, it makes frozen novelties, a category that includes popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, fudge sticks and the like.

The company, renamed Turkey Hill LLC after it was bought last year by Peak Rock Capital, said the Arkansas site brings a “significant” addition to Turkey Hill’s production capacity and its manufacturing footprint.

A Turkey Hill spokeswoman declined to disclose the manufacturing output at the newly acquired plant or the size of its workforce.

This is the first acquisition by Conestoga-based Turkey Hill since Peak Rock bought it from Kroger Co. for $215 million. At that time, Peak Rock said it would be “aggressively pursuing complementary acquisitions.”

Turkey Hill, which has about 800 employees here, is no longer related to Turkey Hill Minit Markets.