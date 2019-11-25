Sushi restaurant Tsunami Express has closed in Lancaster city, but its owner says he hopes to soon open a new restaurant somewhere else.
Owned by Kar Lee, Tsunami Express opened in January 2018 at 255 N. Queen St. It initially shared space with Bruno’s sandwich shop but has been on its own since February when Bruno’s closed there. The last day for Tsunami Express was Friday, Nov. 22.
Lee said the spot at North Queen and East Walnut streets will soon become a Puerto Rican restaurant, whose owners bought some of his restaurant’s equipment for an undisclosed price.
Lee said he plans to take a short break before he opens another restaurant, saying a new spot would be smaller and probably not in the city.
Before Tsunami Express, Lee operated Tsunami Asian Bistro at 1930 Columbia Ave. That restaurant closed in 2011.