When Donald Trump was a candidate for president in 2016, he said he’d revive manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania.
Now that he’s been in office for nearly three years and is running for re-election, his campaign says he’s fulfilled that pledge — a point he’s likely to underscore during his speech in Hershey tonight.
But has he?
Or, as the state’s Democrats claim, is the opposite true?
Actually, the answer is both questions is yes, according to the numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s because the two sides are citing different periods of time.
Trump’s campaign laid out his position when announcing the Hershey campaign rally 2 1/2 weeks ago.
“Pennsylvania is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the re-election campaign.
“Since President Trump’s election, Pennsylvania has added 157,800 new jobs, including 2,900 manufacturing jobs. President Trump is delivering on his promises...,” he said in a statement.
BLS figures show Pennsylvania had 559,900 manufacturing jobs in November 2016, when Trump was elected.
The most recent BLS figures, for October 2019, show the state now has 562,800 jobs — an upturn of 2,900 jobs over that three-year period.
But Pennsylvania Democrats say the more relevant indicator is the most recent year.
As Trump prepared to visit Pittsburgh this October, Democrats said the state has lost about 8,000 manufacturing jobs over that time, the worst loss in the nation.
BLS figures show that too is true.
Comparing BLS numbers for Pennsylvania in August and September shows manufacturing jobs in those months were down 8,200 and 7,900 respectively from a year earlier.
Data for the most recent month available shows the downturn is accelerating — manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania in October were down 9,700 from a year earlier.
But whether you look at the past year or past three years, manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania are way down from the levels seen during the economic boom 15 years ago.
That current figure of 562,800 manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania is down 18.9% percent from January 2014’s 694,000.
The Great Recession that ran from December 2007 to June 2009 pared the state’s manufacturing workforce to 569,000. Still, that was 6,200 more than today.