An Allentown-based hotel chain has acquired its second Lancaster property, buying the Tru by Hilton at 2320 Lincoln Highway East for $13.0 million, courthouse records show.

Joshi Hotel Group bought the 112-room hotel, between Mill Creek Square and LongHorn Steakhouse, from York-based Springwood Hospitality, according to a deed filed Monday. The hotel was built on the former site of the Congress Inn.

Springwood opened the hotel four years ago, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported, hoping to attract travelers who have a “millennial mindset.” It was the first Tru hotel in the county; there’s now a second in Denver.

Joshi Hotel Group has 11 other properties, including four in Allentown, two in Wilkes-Barre and its other Lancaster property, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Lancaster East at The Outlets, 2270 Lincoln Highway East.

Located across the street from Dutch Wonderland, the Fairfield also had been developed by Springwood. Joshi Hotel Group bought it in 2019 for $14.8 million, courthouse records show.

Lincoln Highway East is the main tourism corridor in the county, featuring many hotels, tourist destinations and stores.