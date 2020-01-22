Trout CPA (formerly Trout, Ebersole & Groff) said Wednesday it has acquired a Cumberland County accounting firm for an undisclosed price.
Lancaster-based Trout has acquired Greenawalt & Co., bringing three partners and nine staff to Trout.
Trout Managing Partner Todd Harrington said the transaction adds talent, resources and geographical reach.
Greenawalt professionals in its Mechanicsburg office will move to Trout’s Mechanicsburg office, while Greenawalt’s Carlisle office will remain though operate under the Trout name.