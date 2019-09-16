Triangle Refrigeration Co. in Leola announced Monday it has acquired the commercial HVAC and plumbing assets of EH Gochnauer & Sons.
A price was not disclosed.
With the Aug. 29 transaction, more than 20 of EH Gochnauer's technicians and staff have been hired by Triangle, doubling the size of Triangle’s workforce in that line.
The transaction brings Triangle’s total payroll to 140 employees.
EH Gochnauer continues to provide residential heating, air conditioning and plumbing installation and service. EH Gochnauer and its 15 employees remain on Rohrerstown Road.
Triangle got out of the residential HVAC business in 2018 when it sold that division to Ranck Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning