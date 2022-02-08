Treasures Markets, a Lancaster city grocery and general merchandise store that opened in July 2020, will close March 5 and then become a leased hub for Blessings of Hope, a Leola-area charitable food distributor.

Opened in June 2020, Treasures Markets is operated by a non-profit that bought and then renovated the 27,000-square-foot building at 515 N. Franklin St., behind the McDonald’s near J.P. McCaskey High School. Proceeds from the store are donated to charities.

Mike Mitchell, former owner of the Amelia’s discount grocery chain, developed Treasures Markets in partnership with Water Street Mission, the Social Enterprise Institute at Elizabethtown College, and the High Foundation.

Mitchell cited disruptions from the pandemic and rising prices for staple goods as among the reasons for the closure. He added that since Treasures Markets opened during the pandemic, it was not eligible for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, and thus lost significant money trying to stay open.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly and when given the opportunity to partner with such a wonderful ministry that is doing great work of feeding those marginalized by food insecurity, it made this determination a bit easier,” Mitchell said. “Partnering with Blessings of Hope still allows the mission of bringing food to a food desert and we are thankful for that.”

David Lapp, CEO of Blessings of Hope, said he hopes to begin operating out of the Treasures Markets building at the beginning of April. The distribution center would not offer walk-in service for customers but would rather be a place where food banks and other charities could get food for their own operations.

“We are blessed and honored to partner with Treasures Markets and continuing to serve those affected by life’s circumstances. Mike had a vision and was obedient to that and now we get to be a part of that great work and bring hope to those who need it most,” Lapp said.

Lapp said the city location will help take the pressure off its main location near Leola while work continues for a new, 160,000-square-foot distribution center in West Earl Township. Depending on how things go, Lapp said they would consider keeping a Lancaster city location for the longer term.

Treasures Markets is in a building constructed in 1990 by Farmers Supply, which sold animal feed, farm equipment and tools. Farmers Supply closed in 2016 and the Franklin Street building was subsequently leased by Lancaster city for its public works department.