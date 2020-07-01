Treasures Markets, a discount grocery and general merchandise store, opened Tuesday in Lancaster.

The 27,000-square-foot store, situated behind the McDonald’s near J.P. McCaskey High School, sells discounted groceries alongside furniture, clothing and other retail items made available from closeouts and donations.

The business is owned by a nonprofit organization that will donate all of its proceeds to local charities, beginning with Water Street Rescue Mission, whose job-training program will also be a source for employees.

One half of Treasures Markets’ space is dedicated to grocery items and includes dairy, produce and meat sections. The other half of the store has clothes, furniture and appliances, including items from Kmart and Sears stores that were going out of business. Treasures Market plans to eventually accept some thrift items, although most of the merchandise will still be new items.

Mike Mitchell, former owner of the Amelia’s discount grocery chain, developed Treasures Markets in partnership with Water Street Mission, the Social Enterprise Institute at Elizabethtown College, and the High Foundation. Mitchell says the grocery half of the new store operates just like his former discount grocery chain, which was sold in 2011 to Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.

Mitchell, who is also executive director of the High Center at Elizabethtown College, says he plans to open several more Treasures Markets in the region, possibly another in Lancaster County.