With more people coming to downtown Lancaster to live and work, two entrepreneurs believe center-city needs more places to work out.

Their response: they’re opening Tread House, which they describe as a “boutique fitness studio.” It will debut in mid December in the Blakinger Thomas building on Penn Square.

Shana Atkins and Megan Fessler-McCarthy are leasing the 1,900-square-foot space most recently occupied by Gallery of Modern Masters, behind a large water fountain.

The cardio and strength-training facility will feature Woodway treadmills, TRX suspension trainers and other top-of-the-line equipment, accounting for much of the $120,000 investment needed to open the location.

Its one-hour workouts will be adaptable to all fitness levels, with participants instructed to adjust their exertion to how they feel, the founders said.

The fitness studio will have changing areas and showers. Parking will be free in a lot behind the building during non-business hours.

Atkins and Fessler-McCarthy, both Lancaster residents, have years of experience in the fitness field. Atkins has had her own personal-training business. Fessler-McCarthy has managed Capital One’s employee-fitness center.

Joining co-CEOs Atkins and Fessler-McCarthy in the business is Fessler-McCarthy’s husband, Justin McCarthy, chief financial officer.

PPM Real Estate handled the lease transaction.