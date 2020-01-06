Outfitters Adventure Travel has moved from the Lititz area home of its founders, Corinne and Matt Stevenson, to 55 N. Water St., Lititz, next to Appalachian Brewing Co.
The couple started the business four years ago. Corinne Stevenson has 18 years of experience in the travel industry, while Matt Stevenson handles the firm’s marketing and accounting.
Outfitters Adventure Travel is a full-service agency with offerings that include custom-led global adventures, multi-generational trips, active adult community group trips, family vacations, cruises, solo world treks and other travel.
With the move, the agency has expanded its staff from four to six.