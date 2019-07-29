Several years ago, I had the good fortune of working with a Lancaster County dairy farmer who wanted to not only increase the amount of milk he produced but improve its overall quality as well.
As his SCORE mentor, I asked a lot of questions. One of the first was whether he had access to data, and if so, how often he looked at it.
The dairy farmer sheepishly confessed that while he had plenty of data available to him, he rarely reviewed it. Only after we began to analyze his production information were we able to determine that there were clear and definable times when his milk production dropped. Further inspection revealed that he had an electrical issue with his milking machine.
After fixing the milker, the dairy farmer’s production increased considerably. He continued to keep track of his data, including the number of cows milked, the amount of milk each one produced, and the nutritional balance of his livestock.
The data told him that the nutrition needs of the cows fluctuated based on whether they were dry or milking, which in turn affected the quality and total output of milk. By implementing a top dress process, where the feed ration was tailored to the lactation stage of the cows, he was able to increase both the quality of the milk and the yield.
The lesson, of course, is that you can’t manage what you haven’t measured, so one of the first steps to improving your processes is analyzing the data associated with them. Of course, the very first step is actually making the time to do so in the first place.
As a small business owner, you need to be realistic about how much time you can invest in improving your processes so that you’re not overcommitting yourself. Be efficient with your time and methodical in your approach. Have a prioritized short list of the most important goals, and don’t add to the list until one of them has been achieved.
It’s also important to remember that process improvements apply not just to making products, but to providing services, as well. In either case, it’s important to understand what your customers expect from you, so you can work toward meeting their needs. Ask yourself:
— What are the major processes occurring within my business?
— Which process improvements would have the greatest impact on our internal operations?
— Which process improvements would have the greatest impact on our customers?
Internal processes impact the price, the cost, the quality and the schedule of your operation, which ultimately impacts the customer. The goal is to understand and consistently provide the best product or service within the desired time frame so that you ultimately meet your customer’s expectations.
Failure to improve your business processes makes it very difficult for your business to grow, because there’s no way to identify what’s standing in your way. Having a well-defined and efficient process is critical to ensuring the consistent quality of your products and services. To get the same results from your process every time, it needs to be free of errors, free of impediments and free of problems.
For example, a baker needs to use the same ingredients and the same recipe to ensure every cake has exactly the same flavor. If it doesn’t taste right, it’s easy to blame the baker, but there may be other issues involved. Is the oven working? Is the supplier delivering a different brand of butter? Was the order rushed?
Keep these points in mind as you work toward improving your processes:
— Study the variables of the process and control them as much as possible.
— Streamline the process so it is as easy as possible for the team to succeed.
— Detail the process precisely, so errors, misunderstandings and misinterpretations are minimized.
Perhaps the most important takeaway, however, is to approach your process improvements with an open mind. I knew nothing about the dairy business, but I was tremendously impressed with the dairyman’s willingness to question how things were being done and his openness to new ideas.
At the end of the day, process improvement is about doing things right, doing the right things and ultimately, doing the right things right.
If you believe process improvements could take your small business to the next level, contact SCORE for free business mentoring.
• Rich Young, a mentor with SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon, is a retired manufacturing executive with over 35 years experience at Armstrong World Industries.