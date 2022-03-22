The wait is finally coming to an end for the newest Trader Joe's to open its doors in central Pennsylvania.

The Trader Joe's in Cumberland County, located at 3545 Gettysburg Road in the Lower Allen Commons in Lower Allen Township, will open its doors to customers on Thursday, March 31, PennLive reports.

The store will feature artwork specific to the region, according to the report. The commemorate the store's opening, store officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony a few minutes before 8 a.m. that morning.

The chain has 11 stores in Pennsylvania, none very convenient for Lancaster County residents.