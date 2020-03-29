A new Tractor Supply is opening Saturday, April 4, in Brickerville.

The store at 70 W. 28th Division Highway takes a 19,000-square foot space in a newly constructed building adjacent to Long Lane, at the southwest corner of Routes 322 and 501.

Tractor Supply sells a variety of farm products as well as hardware, clothing, pet food, heating fuel and cleaning supplies. Although operating with reduced hours, Tractor Supply stores are in a category of stores Gov. Tom Wolf has deemed “essential” and which are allowed to remain open during ongoing business closures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The new Tractor Supply store will operate with 15 employees.

Tractor Supply Co. has more than 1,800 stores in 49 states, including four others in Lancaster County. They are typically located in rural communities and outlying towns in major markets.

