Penn State Health announced Tuesday it will open a pediatric outpatient center in the former Toys R Us store on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 in spring 2022.

The center will offer countians “convenient and comprehensive, high-level pediatric care in an environment completely designed for and dedicated to children, teens and their families … without having to travel outside the county,” the health system said.

The health system, which also is developing a hospital on State Road near Route 283, disclosed last September it would lease the property from landowner High Real Estate Group, which is developing The Crossings at Conestoga Creek mixed-use project next door.

At that time, Penn State Health just said it would put an outpatient center there. Tuesday’s announcement sharpens that outpatient use to pediatrics.

“Having a dedicated outpatient center for pediatrics in Lancaster will help reduce stress and travel time for those families that need this specialty care,” said Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health, in a prepared statement.

Penn State Health’s announcement did not say how many jobs the project would create or provide a project cost, but in the health system’s application for a building permit from Manheim Township, it says the project cost is $11.2 million.

The health system said construction of the project’s first phase -- 30,000 square feet of facilities -- will begin this spring. Among those facilities will be “a variety of pediatric medical and surgical specialties and outpatient services, such as imaging and lab testing.”

Staffing will come from collaborating with pediatricians and primary care physicians in the region, the health system said.

Penn State Health also has the Lime Spring Outpatient Center, which offers primary and specialty care, off Rohrerstown Road on Noll Drive.

Penn State Health, best known for its flagship facility, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in neighboring Dauphin County, made its first splash here in 2017 by purchasing the county's largest group of independent physicians, Physicians' Alliance Ltd.

Toys R Us closed in June 2018 after its parent company filed for bankruptcy and liquidated all 375 of its stores, following a failed effort to find a buyer for the chain who would keep at least some stores open. The Lancaster location had operated for 29 years.

High bought the idle property a year later for $4.75 million. High officials pledged to redevelop the 6.3-acre site with a use that was “consistent with our vision” for The Crossings.