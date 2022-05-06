The tourism industry in Lancaster County exceeded pre-pandemic levels last year in terms of visitors and dollars spent and generated, setting a new record, according to Discover Lancaster’s 2021 tourism economic impact report released this week. Here are four takeaways from the report:

By the numbers

Lancaster County had 9.13 million visitors who spent $2.3 billion in 2021. That’s a record, according to the study, conducted by Tourism Economics, the same company that conducts a similar study for the state. Visitation in Lancaster County was 32.1% higher than 2020 (6.91 million) and 2.2% above 2019 (8.93 million). Visitor spending improved 53.9% over 2020 ($1.5 million) and 3.2% ($2.23 million) above 2019.

Total business sales supported by tourism increased to $3.25 billion, a rise of 33.1% over 2020 and 11% above 2019 levels.

Leisure for the win, but where are business and group travelers?

Leisure-oriented trips continue to make up the bulk of travel in Lancaster County as business travel remained below prepandemic levels. Furthermore, domestic travel continued to partially substitute for international travel in 2021.

“Leisure travel was predominant last year, and we’re working to further restore group travel in 2022, particularly meetings and conventions, as well as help spur a return to workforce levels that sustain our industry and allow it to make such a major contribution to the area’s overall economy,” said Edward Harris, president and chief executive officer of Discover Lancaster, the county’s official destination marketing organization.

Harris credited sports travelers heading to tournaments at the pandemic-resilient Spooky Nook with bolstering group travel in 2021.

Inflation and more visitors drives up average visitor spending

Due to the rise in overnight visitors and consumer prices, the average spend per visitor trip was estimated at $252 in 2021, as compared to $216 in 2020. International visitors spent an estimated $18.1 million, as compared to $17.1 million in 2020.

Lodging spending in Lancaster County grew substantially to $361 million as record visitation and higher prices led to an increase of 106% year-on-year (10.2% above 2019 levels). Higher gas prices coupled with more spending on ride shares and other services resulted in transportation spending increased 62.9% (3.1% above 2019 levels).

As activity at food and beverage establishments improved, spending was up 44.9% to $530 million (4.6% above 2019 levels). Entertainment spending grew 42.9% compared to the prior year (albeit 5.9% below 2019 levels), while retail spending increased 35.8% year-on-year (5.2% above 2019 levels).

Jobs and profitability not fully recovered yet

This visitor spending supported 22,690 county jobs in total, including approximately 14,684 direct industry jobs (a drop of 14.4% from 2019), which keeps tourism among the top 10 largest non-agriculture private sector employers in the county, but also shows that the sector remains a considerable number of jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

The report said while visitation and visitor spending recovered to slightly ahead of 2019 levels, direct jobs in the tourism sector have not yet been fully restored, and rising input and labor costs may mean many operators have not recovered normal levels of profitability.