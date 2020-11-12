Top Shelf Shoes recently opened in an East Hempfield Township shopping center.

The store, which features a variety of work boots and shoes, occupies a spot in the Woods Edge shopping center at Centerville Road and Columbia Ave. It replaces Red Wing Shoes, whose owners retired.

Top Shelf Shoes is owned by Rich Whitfield who is the franchisee for three Red Wings Shoes stores in the region, but operates his new store independently. It features Thorogood and Keene work boots and offers custom insoles.

