LNP | LancasterOnline asked the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board for the top jobs that don’t require a college degree. In the last 30 days, 3,057 job openings required a high school degree or equivalent, according to JobsEQ. The median hourly wage for those jobs is about $17.30. Another 372 jobs required an associate degree with a median hourly wage of $23. Some jobs do require certifications or licenses.

Occupations were ranked based on the number of job ads over the last 30 days. The median hourly wage reflects an average of wages that have been advertised. Many businesses don’t advertise the salary range. The annual wage data is from the second quarter 2022 or from 2021 and includes all people in that occupation.

Here are the most in-demand occupations that don’t require a college degree in Lancaster County:

1. Retail salespersons

What they do: Retail sales workers help customers find products they want and process customers’ payments. Typically, there are no formal education requirements for retail sales workers. Most receive on-the-job training, which usually lasts a few days to a few months.

Total employed here: 7,245

Median advertised pay: $13/hour

Average annual wages: $32,800

Active job ads: 494

2. Stockers and order fillers

Total employed here: 6,77

What they do: Receive, store, a

nd issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from the stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. They may operate power equipment to fill orders and may mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays. This does not include shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks, material moves or packers.

Median advertised pay here: $19.30/hour

Average annual wages: $32,260*

Active job ads: 480

3. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

What they do: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

Total employed here: 3,598

Median advertised pay: $15.35/hour

Average annual wages: $57,300

Active job ads: 372

4. General maintenance and repair workers

What they do: General maintenance and repair workers fix and maintain machines, mechanical equipment, and buildings. They often learn their skills on the job for several years. They start out performing simple tasks while watching and learning from skilled maintenance workers.

Total employed here: 3,133

Median advertised pay: $23.50/hour

Average annual wages: $46,400

Active job ads: 282

5. Fast food and counter workers

What they do: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at the counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages. Does not include counter attendants who also wait tables.

Total employed here: 5,533

Median advertised pay: $13.65/hour

Average annual wages here: $25,100

Active job ads: 240

6. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

What they do: Licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and licensed vocational nurses (LVNs) provide basic nursing care such as checking blood pressure, changing bandages, inserting catheters, bathing and dressing patients and keeping records on patients’ health. They must complete a state-approved educational program, which typically takes about a year to complete. They must be licensed.

Total employed here: 1,327

Median advertised pay: $30/hour

Average annual wages here: $53,600

Active job ads: 230

7. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

What they do: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

Total employed here: 2,073

Median advertised pay: $18/hour

Average annual wages here: $40,900

Active job ads: 208

8. Nursing assistants

What they do: Nursing assistants, sometimes called nursing aides, provide basic care and help patients with activities of daily living such as bathing, turning in bed, eating. They are sometimes grouped with orderlies who transport patients and clean treatment areas and psychiatric aides who may also lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments.

Total employed here: 2,910

Median advertised pay: $16.60/hour

Average annual wages here: $35,500

Active job ads: 175

9. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

What they do: Transport goods from one location to another. Most tractor-trailer drivers are long-haul drivers and operate trucks with a total weight exceeding 26,000 pounds for the vehicle, passengers and cargo. These drivers deliver goods over intercity routes that sometimes span several states.

Total employed here: 5,000*

Median advertised pay: $32.20/hour

Average annual wages here: $48,111*

Active job ads:175

10. Sales representatives of services

What they do: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems. This does not include people who sell advertising, insurance, financial services, or travel.

Total employed here: 1,270*

Median advertised pay: $30.70/hour

Average annual wages here: $64,810

Active job ads: 167

*U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2021.