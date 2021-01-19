Pioneering Chinese businessman Tony Wang’s namesake restaurant is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not going to be reopening, and we’re devastated,” Patricia Wang, who ran the East Lampeter Township restaurant with her husband, said last week. “The pandemic was the final nail.”

Tony Wang’s has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic last March, but the Wangs only announced last week that the closure was permanent.

Several months before the pandemic a possible redevelopment of the restaurant property across from Tanger Outlets had the Wangs looking for another location, even as Tony Wang continue treatments for throat cancer that have left him unable to speak.

“He wanted everybody to know he loved all his customers. He asked me to tell you that,” Patricia Wang said in a phone interview. “He’s very grateful for being part of this community.”

Pursuing the American Dream

The closure of the 65-seat restaurant ends a nearly four-decade career for the 73-year-old Tony Wang who has said he was in longtime pursuit of “the American dream.”

Wang was two years old when his family fled to Taiwan from mainland China when the communists took over in 1949. In Taiwan, Wang worked as an interior designer before moving in 1979 to New York City, where he worked in restaurants.

Wang then joined a group led by Tom Chang who moved to Lancaster in 1982 to open Tom Chang’s Chinese Restaurant at 2217 Lincoln Highway East. As one of the first Chinese restaurants in the county, Tom Chang’s helped introduce diners to a new type of cuisine.

In 1985, Wang helped open Tom Chang’s takeout restaurant at 51 W. King St. and then in 1987 opened Wang’s Chinese Restaurant with a smaller group at 938 Columbia Ave. In 1992, Wang left his other partnerships and returned to the original Tom Chang’s location at 2217 Lincoln Highway East, and then operated the restaurant with his wife, Patricia.

As the couple mulled a final decision about the restaurant, Patricia Wang said she’s been touched by the outpouring of support from former customers who reflected on the restaurant and also expressed concern about Tony’s health. She said that a way to honor Tony would be through a donation in his name to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute’s Precision Medicine Fund.

For more information on making such a gift, visit www.lghealth.org/makeagift, or all the Lancaster General Health Foundation at 717-544-1374