Tony G’s American Diner & Pizza Kitchen will open Tuesday near Lititz.

The 1950s-style diner takes a spot previously occupied by Cafe Capriccio in Warwick Center, a commercial complex at Route 501 and East Newport Road.

Owner Anthony Giannini describes the 18 Copperfield Circle restaurant as a “revisionist diner,” with a soda fountain and jukebox as well as international dishes.

The menu has burgers and pizza as well as street foods from around the world, including Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches and Korean kimchi, a traditional dish of salted and fermented vegetables.

Inside, there will be seating for about 100 at a combination of booths and tables in addition to a small counter, as well as space on an outside patio. The restaurant will operate with around 13 employees.

The diner initially will be open only for breakfast and lunch, with evening hours expected by October.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Giannini previously said he paid $100,000 for the restaurant and estimated the renovations cost another $400,000.

Giannini also operates The White House Gift Shop, an online seller of presidential- and military-themed merchandise, including pins, mugs, coins and glassware, which has a distribution center at Warwick Center.

The White House Gift Shop is a private entity that traces its history to a retail shop that began in the White House.