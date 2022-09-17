Ephrata National Bank Announces the Promotion of Senior Vice President, Chief Retail & Small Business Banking Officer.

EPHRATA PA, 2022 — Ephrata National Bank announces the promotion of Todd Keagy as Senior Vice President, Chief Retail & Small Business Banking Officer.

In this newly created role, Keagy leads all aspects of the bank’s retail and small business banking divisions inclusive of the community banking group, consumer lending, small business lending and cash management business line segments. He is responsible for overseeing the growth, strategic direction and initiatives of the division through management, coaching and leadership of a team of retail leaders, small business and consumer lenders and the cash management officer. Keagy has over 25 years of progressive experience in the banking industry and was previously Vice President, Consumer and Small Business Lending Officer.

He is a graduate of Elizabethtown College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Additionally he completed the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School at Bucknell University. Keagy currently resides in Hummelstown, PA.

For more information about Ephrata National Bank, visit www.epnb.com.

About Ephrata National Bank

Ephrata National Bank is an independent community bank with $1.8 Billion in assets and 13 full-service locations in Lancaster, Berks, and Lebanon Counties.

