Responding to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus, several retailers this week said they’re creating a time slot when only the most vulnerable group -- senior citizens -- can shop their stores.

First positive COVID-19 test reported in Lancaster County A Lancaster County hospital has a case of COVID-19, it confirmed Wednesday morning.

Among the local retailers to take this step are Giant, Whole Foods, Target and Dollar General.

Giant said its seniors-only time slot – from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily – begins Thursday for shoppers age 60 and up. Giant will not ask seniors for identification to prove their age.

“The company asks its customers to please respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for your neighbors,” said Giant.

Seniors are the age group that’s most vulnerable to COVID-19, according to health professionals.

With the designated shopping time, seniors will find it easier to practice social distancing (staying at least six feet away from other people), said Giant. Social distancing is a method that health professionals advocate to slow the spread of the virus.

The designated shopping time will align with modified operating hours that Giant also unveiled this week. Its new store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., also beginning Thursday. These reduced hours will “allow more time for team members to sanitize, unload deliveries, stock shelves and better serve customers throughout the day,” said Giant.

Carlisle-based Giant, the busiest supermarket chain in Lancaster County, has 12 stores here.

Dollar General, with seven stores in the county, began setting aside the opening hour for seniors on Tuesday. (Its opening hours vary.) Whole Foods, with one store here, also set aside its opening hour (7 a.m. to 8 a.m.) daily for seniors starting Wednesday. Target, with three stores here, set aside the first hour (8 a.m. to 9 a.m.) once a week -- every Wednesday.