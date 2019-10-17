A Salt Lake City firm that specializes in decommissioning nuclear power plants has signed a contract to buy Three Mile Island’s infamous Unit 2.
A price was not disclosed.
EnergySolutions said this week that it will buy all licenses and assets of Unit 2 from FirstEnergy, pending approval of the sale by state and federal regulators.
EnergySolutions had announced in July that it was negotiating to buy Unit 2, scene of the nation’s worst nuclear accident in March 1979.
Since that partial meltdown, the Middletown area plant has been idle. Nearly all of its fuel was removed in the early 1980s and sent to an underground storage facility in Idaho.
Following a 14-year, $1 billion cleanup completed in 1993, Unit 2 has been in a safe and stable condition known as post-defueling monitored storage.
Three Mile Island’s Unit 1, which was shut down in September, has a different owner — Exelon.
The sale of Unit 2 might signal a change in decommissioning methods. FirstEnergy was going to dismantle Unit 2 when Exelon dismantles Unit 1 beginning in 2075.
But EnergySolutions has always dismantled nuclear power plants immediately, rather than wait for decades while radioactivity levels diminish on their own.
An EnergySolutions spokesman did not respond to questions posed by LNP regarding the transaction or its impact on decommissioning Unit 2.
Energy Solutions has a lengthy resume of decommissioning projects.
Most recently, the company completed decommissioning the SEFOR Test Reactor in Arkansas in May.
In spring 2020, EnergySolutions expects to complete the decommissioning of Zion Nuclear Power Station in Illinois and the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor in Wisconsin.
EnergySolutions is also decommissioning the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant in California and the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Plant in Nebraska.
EnergySolutions will tackle the Unit 2 decommissioning with a New Jersey construction firm, Jingoli, which has experience working on nuclear plants.