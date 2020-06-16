The owner of Tivoni Vegan Kitchen & Bakery in East Hempfield Township says she plans to close the small vegan restaurant and bakery in the October.

Opened by Gili Kieffer in September 2018, the 30-seat restaurant at 805A Rohrerstown Road features grain and veggie bowls, soups, smoothies and desserts. Kieffer also teaches a variety of cooking classes.

“Opening the restaurant has been one of the most rewarding and challenging things I took on and I am mostly grateful for the strength that it gave me and the connections I formed with so many,” Kieffer wrote on Tivoni's Facebook page. “Unfortunately the burden have become too heavy to carry and I now must start a new chapter and journey.”

In an interview, Kieffer said the decision to close was prompted by business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 as well as her plans to move to Oregon.

Kieffer, who has been offering takeout service, plans to continue to operate the restaurant as she looks for a buyer for what she describes as a turnkey operation.