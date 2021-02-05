Tipsy Boar in East Hempfield Township closed this week after its owners said their landlord suddenly sold their liquor license.

“Unfortunately, the landlord not only owns the building but the liquor license as well. We were only given a few days’ notice that he has sold it,” owners Lisa and Nick Mantzavas wrote in a Facebook post explaining the closure of the restaurant just off the Centerville Road exit of Route 30.

Reached by phone, Lisa Mantzavas declined to comment beyond the Facebook post.

Opened in March 2019, the 85-seat Tipsy Boar featured a pub menu of wings, burgers, sandwiches, gyros and fish and chips. It took a spot that is the former location of Crazy Tomato Grill, which closed in the fall of 2017. Crazy Tomato Grill opened in April 2015 after a major renovation to a 3,400-square-foot building that had previously housed an insurance office.

The restaurant liquor license for the property at 380 Centerville Road is owned by Themistoklis Sacarellos, who said it has been sold to a buyer he declined to identify. State records did not yet reflect the sale. He said the property will be available for lease “in the near future.”

Sacarellos owns two Round the Clock Diners in York and has also announced plans to build a diner in Manheim Township at Harrisburg Pike and Dillerville Road, a property that housed the former Reifsynder’s piano store.

In late 2018, Sacarellos leased part of the Reifsynder’s property to The Gun Gallery, prompting an outcry from some neighbors who objected to a gun shop being so close to Franklin & Marshall College and Lancaster Country Day School. The gun shop closed in early 2019.