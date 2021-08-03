A Tioga County bank plans to open a Lancaster County branch office in East Hempfield Township.

Citizens & Northern Bank, based in Wellsboro, disclosed its plan to open an office at 2098 Spring Valley Road, near the intersection of Rohrerstown Road and Route 30, in a pair of legal ads published in LNP on Friday.

As the 23rd bank operating in the county, Citizens & Northern will occupy a vacant branch that most recently served as an Orrstown Bank branch, which closed in March. Before that, it was a Susquehanna Bank location. The site is across the street from the Lancaster General Health suburban pavilion.

Citizens & Northern is a sizable institution, with $2.34 billion in assets and 29 offices; for comparison, the parent company of Ephrata National Bank has assets of $1.58 billion and 12 offices.

Though most of its offices are in the northern tier of the state, Citizens & Northern came south by acquiring Monument Bank in 2019 and by acquiring Covenant Bank in 2020, deals that brought it offices in Bucks and Chester counties.

A bank spokeswoman declined to comment on the institution’s plans until the proposed office wins regulatory approval, a process that typically takes about 60 days.