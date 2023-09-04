• Aug. 22: Fourteen baristas and shift supervisors at the Starbucks at 2208 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township vote to join Workers United. The vote affects 21 workers.

• Aug. 22: Central Pennsylvania UPS workers, including 432 members of the Teamsters Local 771 at the UPS East Petersburg facility in Lancaster County, tentatively approve a supplemental contract along with a new five-year national contract this week. The $30 billion master contract averted a looming strike that would've disrupted package deliveries for millions of households and businesses in the U.S.

• Aug. 14: Manheim Township commissioners hire a labor consulting firm related to the township firefighters’ union organizing efforts.

• July 19: GDI Services Inc. janitorial employees who work at the Kellogg’s plant at 2050 State Road in East Hempfield Township vote 12-1 to join the Bakery Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union Local Grain 374G. The vote affects14 workers.

• May 31: Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Inc. maintenance employees and mechanics reject in a 5-6 vote joining the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District 98, Local 2367. They work at 200 Chocolate Ave. in Mount Joy Borough.

• Dec. 20, 2022: The production and maintenance employees of Eagle River Homes LLC in Upper Leacock Township vote 11-100 to reject joining the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District Lodge 98. A total of 122 employees would have been affected.

• July 22, 2022: The majority of 215 union jobs (United Steelworkers and Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) are saved in the sale of bankrupt Armstrong Flooring to West Hempfield Township-based AHF Inc.

• Sept. 9, 2022: After a seven-day strike, union members at Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster city ratify a new contract that includes an average pay increase of more than $3 an hour. The Rose City workers are members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

•Feb. 14, 2022: Denmark-based FLSmidth begins the lay off of 46 workers, many of them members of International Association of Machinists, as it shutters operations at its Manheim Borough facility. The hourly employees are members of the union’s Local 2367. Union officials say the company told them it would shift operations to nonunion plants elsewhere in the U.S. The Manheim Borough building and its equipment were old and needed to be significantly upgraded.

• July 25, 2021: The owners of Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster city avert a strike by reaching a tentative agreement with union members. Nearly 60 Rose City union members were expected to picket over issues related to low pay and health care insurance. They were among 1,500 workers in 21 Pennsylvania facilities — including Rose City, managed by Priority Healthcare Group — that planned on holding a one-day strike.

•Dec. 6, 2021: After a two-month strike that brought the United States secretary of labor to Lancaster County, 380 unionized workers at the Kellogg Co. plant, members of Local 374 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International, vote for a five-year contract.

•Sept. 23 2021: Employees of Pennsylvania Stands Up Inc. withdraw their request to unionize. It would have impacted 13 employees.

•June 9, 2021: Five technicians and service employees of Ryder Truck Rental Inc. in Manheim Township vote 3-2 to join Teamsters Local Union No. 771.

•May 20, 2020: Red Rose Transit Authority workers called for increased protections for riders and employees during an “informational picket” outside the South Central Transit Authority offices in Lancaster city. Fifteen to 20 workers from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1241 and 1345 representing workers in Lancaster and Berks counties picketed before a scheduled meeting of the authority’s board of directors.

• Nov. 7, 2019: Four air traffic control specialists at Midwest Air Traffic Control Service Inc. in Manheim Township vote 4-0 to join Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization Inc.

•July 2, 2019: Armstrong Flooring locked out all 180 members of the biggest union at its Dillerville Road floor plant and distribution center after negotiations on a new contract ground to a standstill. Until the lockout, Local 285 members had stayed on the job without a contract since their old pact expired in October 2017. The lockout ended on Aug.29 with a two-year contract that improved working conditions.

• June 5, 2019: Three operations representatives of UGI Utilities Inc. withdraw a request to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1602.

• May 31, 2019: Seven hourly employees of Rite Aid in Columbia withdraw their request to organize under United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776 Keystone State.

• April 3, 2019: Full-time and part-time practical nurses at Hamilton Arms Center, a subsidiary of Genesis Healthcare Inc. at 336 South West End Ave. in Lancaster Township vote 7-4 to join SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. Two ballots were challenged.

•July 25, 2018: Production workers of Local 152 of the United Food & Commercial Workers at Kunzler & Co. approve a new three-year contract, averting a strike. The contract covered about 170 employees at the Lancaster city company.

• April 5, 2018: Working crew members of Asplundh Tree Expert LLC in Lancaster city vote 96– 25 to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 126, AFL-CIO. There were 182 eligible to vote but some ballots were voided or challenged. The crew members perform work for PP&L Electric Utilities.

• June 27, 2017: Production employees of Alumax Mill Products Inc., a subsidiary of Arconic Inc., at 1480 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township vote 126-287 against joining United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied-Industrial and Service Workers International Union AFL-CIO.

•May 21, 2017: After four months without a contract, more than a dozen workers at the AT&T store at 2233 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township join a nationwide, three-day strike.

