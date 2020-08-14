Ephrata-based St. Boniface Brewing Co. has opened a full-service restaurant at the former JoBoys Brewpub in Lititz.

Tied House occupies the main floor at 27-31 E. Main St. as well as a basement space. The restaurant's menu has appetizers such as wings, chili and jalapeno poppers alongside burgers, sandwiches, and tacos. Dinner entrees include chicken and biscuits, salmon and steak. A Sunday brunch is slated to begin Sept. 13.

Tied House operates as a satellite location for the Ephrata brewery, which allows it to sell Pennsylvania-made beer, wine and spirits alongside St. Boniface's own products. No beer is made on site.

The plans for Tied House were announced in early March, just before the mandated restaurant closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The restaurant had recently been offering limited menu of takeout items and was set up for some inside dining in the basement, but now has fully opened its dining areas. With current restrictions on seating, Tied House has room for 42 upstairs and 18 downstairs. It operates with 30 employees.

Owned by Jonathan Northup, Michael Price and Dain Shirey, St. Boniface first opened in 2010. It has a small taproom at its Ephrata location at 1701 W. Main St. where it now operates a small canning line.

In Lititz, Tied House occupies a space that has been empty since JoBoys closed in July 2019. That brewpub, which originally opened in Manheim in 2010, moved to Lititz in 2014. Before opening Tied House, the owners oversaw renovations that included redoing the floors, bar and seating areas, and installing new kitchen equipment.