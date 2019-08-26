LNP ran a story Aug. 6 about the state Department of Transportation’s plans to improve the design and capacity of Route 30 at the 222 interchange and add lanes to Route 222.
Over the next decade, PennDOT has outlined approximately $180 million in investments in these two corridors to help manage traffic and congestion. This first complex phase has been in the design and engineering phase for several years. Public input on the project is being sought at a meeting coming up in mid-September.
This high-profile project and the attention it is starting to garner underscores the critical role adequate transportation infrastructure plays in a healthy economy.
Transportation issues are increasingly as significant to local businesses as they are to residents. Travel time to and from workplaces for employees matters in efforts to retain and recruit talent in a low-unemployment environment.
Intracounty commerce is the lifeblood for many businesses, with sales and service representatives from contractors to home medical care calling on clients, combined with growing business-to-business transactions.
Lancaster County’s continued strength in manufacturing is dependent on critical connections to interstates, ports, rail and air both for products made in Lancaster being sent all over the world and for raw materials coming in.
Ensuring roads are in a state of good repair and adequate plans are in place to accommodate growth are key functions of all levels of government. While in general these efforts locally are being well managed, the challenges of the road network are getting more complex, costs are rising while revenue to fund improvements is at best flat.
Despite the negative impact an inadequate transportation infrastructure can have on a business specifically or the economy more broadly, only a small subset of the Lancaster community has good working knowledge of the complexity of planning, design, engineering, funding, constructing and maintaining this critical system.
There is a notable opportunity on the horizon to strengthen the local knowledge of key transportation needs and decisions. Over the next year, Lancaster County’s long-range transportation plan, called the Metropolitan Transportation Plan, is being updated.
This planning process, which is a federal requirement conducted every four years, guides how the county will manage and operate a multimodal transportation system — highways, transit, bicycle, pedestrian and accessible options — to meet economic, development and sustainability goals over a 20-plus year planning horizon.
Thinking that far out is challenging enough, yet this process also requires the plan to be fiscally constrained, which means that committed or available revenue sources exist or can be reasonably anticipated.
The transportation plan, which will be led by the county planning commission’s transportation division, will provide an important window into what is in Lancaster’s future in terms of transportation planning and investment.
Fixing transportation problems isn’t easy and often the lead time, particularly for larger scale projects, is counted in years or even decades.
The development of the updated transportation plan provides local business leaders as well as individuals involved in logistics with an opportunity to learn more about Lancaster’s transportation system and the requirements and restrictions that exist to shape the list of projects that advance.
A public website is in development that will be accessible soon on the county planning commission’s website,www.lancastercountyplanning.org.
All input into this plan is valuable as decisions made in this next year will impact how key funds are deployed to maintain and support Lancaster’s transportation system well into the future.
• Lisa Riggs is president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.