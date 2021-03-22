At the Lancaster Chamber’s 2020 “State of The County” presentation, coronavirus was on the minds of some attendees, but few attendees, if any, could have predicted the human toll and economic impact it would have in the ensuing 12 months.

Unemployment in the county sat at just 3.6% in February 2020. Two months later, it would quadruple to 15.3% as lockdown orders sent business into a spiral.

Ten months later, and local business leaders are much more optimistic.

“After an unprecedented year of challenges, innovation, heart break and resilience, we couldn’t be more pleased with the lined up of speakers that we have to provide you the current assessment of our county," said Scott Fiore, president and CEO of Tristarr and 2021 Lancaster Chamber Board Chair.

The most recent state data shows the county's unemployment rate at 5.7%, suggesting the local economy has regained nearly all of its losses. Yet that number hides the fact that many people are still waiting for the recovery, according to Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis and the first speaker at the 2021 event.

“Over the last three months, we’ve heard the headlines, ‘The economy is pulling through, it’s poised for record growth,’” she said. “At the same time, we can’t overlook that this is a 'K' shaped recovery.”

By that, Young asked the audience to picture the letter "K" flipped on its left side, with the straight line of the letter representing the X axis of a graph.

Nearly every employer suffered in the first months of the pandemic, she said, seeing their numbers tank like the left side of the letter "V." Then, some industries quickly rebounded, akin to the right side of the "V," while many others stayed flat, along the X axis.

Consumer spending, Young noted, was down sharply in the second quarter of 2020, but rose from in the third and fourth quarter. Much of that spending shifted from services to goods, she said, benefiting some parts of the economy more than others. Makers of household goods saw gains, while live events and restaurants were largely left behind.

Young was asked why there appeared to be a disconnect between a relatively high unemployment rate and the large number of companies seeking employees. She pointed out that the pandemic is ongoing, leaving potential workers without the support networks and services — think child care or hands-on technical training — they need to be able to return to the workforce.

“This might be a little bit controversial, but the other challenge is ensuring that the opportunities for employment actually are at wages that allow and support people to take on the risks of engaging in the workplace,” she said.

Winter surge easing

Regarding the county’s health care sector, Jan Bergen, who recently left her position as CEO Lancaster General Health, said she can’t say yet that the pandemic is behind us.

“It was last week that we faced our one year anniversary in the first cases (in Lancaster County) who had been hospitalized as a result of COVID,” she said.

While the virus seemed to wane in the late summer, the county didn't hit the peak of the pandemic until late fall and early winter. At its worst, 160 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Lancaster General Health at once.

Bergen outlined the key phases of the county’s response to the pandemic over the year, including first learning to recognize and treat the virus, and later the county’s testing and contact tracing efforts.

Now the focus is on vaccination. As of today, 51,510 Lancaster County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 59,345 are fully vaccinated.

“That’s about 25% of the total 430,000 adults living in Lancaster County, so we’re very hopeful,” she said.

Dr. Mike Diller, director of the Employee Assistance Program at Wellspan, also spoke at the event to highlight the need to address mental health during the pandemic. He reported that 90% of Americans say they have experienced issues with mental health of the past year as a result of the pandemic.

Health department

Attendees of the virtual event sent questions in about whether the county should create its own health department.

Josh Parsons, chairman of the county board of commissioners, responded first, saying local leaders need to understand whether having a health department would have reduced COVID-19’s spread, whether the costs of standing up a department are acceptable, and, most importantly, whether the expertise and coordination that would supposedly come with a department could be achieved with a different solution.

“The law, as it now stands, is a 1950s law that requires a health board that requires millions of dollars in investment,” he said, referring to the Pennsylvania statute describing how counties can go about establishing a health department.

Parsons noted, accurately, that Lancaster’s hospitalization rate is lower than four counties with health departments, and only slightly higher than the other two counties with health departments. But he was incorrect when he said Lancaster had the lowest rate of hospitalizations among third-class counties. Lancaster has the third lowest, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of data collected by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Parsons did not mention data provided to him prior to the event showing that the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Lancaster County is worse than any county with a health department, and deaths per 100,000 is second worst.

Bergen offered a slightly different response than the unequivocal declaration she made in November that "a formalized community response (to coronavirus) is difficult without a public health department."

On Monday, she echoed Parsons, saying the state law is “outdated” and that there are “elements of a public health department that can be met in lots of different ways.”

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County, wanted listeners to remember a health department would not only address pandemics, but other issues like air quality and lead testing.