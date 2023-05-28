You might be slightly jealous of how little Four Seasons Produce pays for the electricity it uses to keep cool its nearly 400,000 square feet of warehouse, said Randy Groff, director of facilities and energy at the 47-year-old East Cocalico Township company.

The current rate is 5.25 cents to operate what the company has dubbed “The Big Fridge.”

Last year the company paid $515,000 for 10,700,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, following a $30 million expansion of its distribution center. That’s down from $800,000 in 2017, said Nelson Longenecker, vice president of business innovation.

The company achieved the savings in part through several additions. One is a white rubber roof, which is 40 degrees cooler on the surface than black roofs. Also added were efficient LED lighting; an ammonia refrigeration system, which is more efficient than glycol; and solar arrays, including 3,503 installed this spring.

Four Seasons also participates in programs that give businesses a reduction in prices when they agree to limit use at certain peak times. It’s called “demand response.”

The company also uses a consultant, Richards Energy Group in Manheim, to help compare rates and contracts.

Even if you don’t have a huge refrigerated warehouse to keep cold on a scorching summer day, Longenecker and Groff said there is a lesson to be learned in seeking efficiency and comparing contracts.