This winter, when the temperature plunges, you might want to think twice before you turn up the thermostat of your home’s heating system, no matter what type of energy you use.

The cost of heating your home with any of the five most popular energy sources (electricity, natural gas, heating oil, wood pellets and propane) has increased by double digits, compared to December 2020.

“This is going to be a difficult time for everybody,” said Chuck Grube, a retired Woodstream sales executive who heats his East Hempfield Township home with heating oil.

Residential rates charged by the leading local providers of electricity and natural gas – the two most common energy sources for home heating in Lancaster County – have risen more than 25% in a year’s time.

That’s because the utilities are paying more to procure energy on the wholesale market, due to greater demand for energy as the economic recovery progresses, and they’re passing along that increase to consumers.

PPL Electric Utilities raised its rates twice in 2021, ending the year with a residential rate that’s 29.9% higher than a year ago and nearly the most expensive in the past 10 years. However, consumers can look for cheaper suppliers at PAPowerSwitch.com, a website run by the state Public Utility Commission.

Bear in mind, though, that all the suppliers by law must quote prices using the "price to compare" format, which includes each supplier's cost to obtain the power and to have it sent over high-voltage transmission lines. But that format excludes the cost of sending the power the "last mile" from the local substation to the customer as well as certain other costs. Including all items, the average residential customer's bill will rise by $24.30 to $152.23 -- up 19.0% from December 2020.

Customers who need financial assistance with paying their bills can get help by visiting pplelectric.com/site/Ways-to-Save/Assistance-Programs.

Natural gas provider UGI Utilities has raised its residential rates four times this year, ending 2021 with a rate that’s 25.3% higher than a year ago and the highest since 2013. But again, consumers can look for cheaper alternatives by visiting a website operated by the PUC. The website is PAGasSwitch.com.

Customers who have trouble paying their bills or have a limited or fixed income can call 1-800-UGI-WARM to see if they’re eligible for an energy-assistance program.

The price of heating oil has soared too, according to Keith Reitz, owner of Lancaster-based Reitz Oil. The current price of about $3.10 a gallon is up 29.2% from $2.40 a gallon in December 2020.

“Our industry is just as uncomfortable with the price and direction of our energy as the natural gas, propane, electricity, you-name-it industries are with theirs,” Reitz said.

Reitz has taken measures to raise his comfort level with the availability of heating oil, however. He’s increased Reitz Oil’s number of suppliers to seven from two or three a decade ago. Reitz added, “We’re keeping most of our storage areas full in case anything would happen.”

Propane has surged in price compared to last December too, leaping 34.5%, said Mike DeBerdine, CEO of Rhoads Energy. But that’s misleading, he said.

Prices a year ago were depressed by a lack of demand, which led to reduced production, he said. Now, production remains curtailed but demand has bounced back, pushing prices higher. Still, prices are roughly the same as they were in 2017 and 2018.

“I think this is an intermediate issue. This is not a long-term issue whatsoever…,” DeBerdine said. “I don’t project prices to go much higher. (Propane distributors such as Rhoads are) all set for the winter. We have plenty of inventory.”

The cost of hardwood pellets has surged too, according to Dave Smith, owner of the Ephrata Agway. In this case, the main culprit is the cost of shipping them, not a lack of availability, he said.

The price of Hamer hardwood pellets, made in West Virginia, has increased 11.2% to $299 a ton currently, up $30 a ton from December 2020, Smith said. He predicts they’ll cost $309 or $319 in the coming weeks, as the heating season progresses and demand rises.

Ironstone Mills hardwood pellets are up $30 a ton from a year ago as well, Smith said. But because they’re made in Leola, resulting in a much lower cost for freight, the price is only $269 a ton, he said.