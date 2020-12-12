Coping with COVID-19 has been such a “slog,” observed Tom Baldrige on Friday, that Lancaster County hasn’t had the chance to immediately react with what he called a “tsunami moment.”

That’s when a community quickly mobilizes to help its residents and businesses that were devastated by the deep, rushing water, explained Baldrige, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber.

So Baldrige suggested that all Lancaster County residents treat Gov. Tom Wolf’s order on Thursday requiring restaurants, theaters, gyms and certain other businesses to close for three weeks as a “tsunami moment.”

And how can the county mobilize? By thinking locally, said Baldrige, speaking at the end of a virtual version of the chamber’s annual Economic Forecast Event.

“Think Local” is a chamber initiative launched in 2011 encouraging businesses and consumers to buy goods and services from Lancaster County-based providers as much as possible.

That’s needed now more than ever, Baldrige indicated.

“Make this weekend a takeout weekend – takeout breakfast, takeout lunch, takeout dinner,” Baldrige said. “Make this holiday an especially local-purchase holiday, by checking the websites of our retailers as well as their pickup and delivery opportunities locally.”

Turning to business executives, he said, “Revisit everything you know about what your company purchases from outside of t area and target it locally.”

“This is the way that, as a community, we can mobilize around this tsunami that has hit Lancaster County,” said Baldrige, elaborating on comments made in a chamber statement announced earlier Friday morning.

“You have the purchasing power to make all the difference in the world. And that is what we must leverage at this moment of crisis to get us to the other side, when the vaccine can allow us to return to a more normal environment throughout the county.”

Baldrige's call to action was echoed later Friday by the Lancaster City Alliance, a nonprofit that supports and promotes downtown businesses, among other activities.