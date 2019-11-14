On Thursday morning, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that after nearly 70 years in Lancaster city, Rendezvous Steak Shop will close at the end of December.

Now located at 239 W. King St., the steak shop debuted in 1951 at 242 W. King St.

The news hit Facebook before noon, and by 3 p.m. had received more than 300 reactions, nearly 200 comments and nearly 700 shares.

We asked readers to share their thoughts and memories. Below are a few of the many outpourings of sorrow over the steak shop's closing.

“So incredibly sad!!! I grew up in Lancaster but now live in Tampa, FL. One of the first things I do when visiting family is go get me a cheesesteak from this spot!” Wanda Dunnigan

“40 - 45 years ago I used to go into town for one of their ham subs, my wife thought they were the best around.” -- John Daniels

“When Rom had it beside Johnny tavern, I was the steak shop queen. I worked downtown and lived on High St.. I went pass [sic] every day and stopped to eat many times. Lol lol” -- Dawn Behmer Epstein

“It's ashamed [sic] that they are closing next month, because the Rendezvous cheese steak shop is the Super Bowl of cheese steaks for Lancaster City and County.” -- David Kuebler

“😳😳 First time I ever had a cheeseburger sub was here!!” -- Rebeca SantosZoraida Cruz

“Noooo. I love this place. I'm so sad. I've ate cheesesteaks from here since I was young and there no place like them. 😪😪😪😪😪” -- Susan Young-Spangler

“Gotta get one last cheesesteak and cheeseburger sub … 😔” -- Yolanda Douglas

“This was a booming restaurant in the 80s. Best cheesesteaks in Lancaster. A fun place to go at night and listen to the jukebox. But it's in a very bad neighborhood anymore. I wouldn't dare go in there at night. Bunch of drunks and bums. Drugs around! Sorry to hear it's closing its doors. Lancaster is not and never will be what it used to be. I would often go there to get a cheesesteak before I went to the Foresters club up the street.” -- Glenn Martin

“Oh no!!! I'm so sorry to hear this!! Even though I moved away - I still come back home and always get a Rendezvous cheese steak. They are the best!! I wish Roger the best in retirement.... thanks for being there for so many years!!” -- Rayann Kauffman