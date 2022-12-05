Grants totaling $8.5 million from the Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program have been awarded to four projects in Mount Joy, Denver, Warwick Township and Bird-in-Hand.

They are among 11 grants that came in the third round of awards the state has announced this fall. All told in Lancaster County, 19 projects in 17 municipalities have been awarded $59.7 million of a requested $97.5 million.

The latest round totaled about $33.7 million.

Here are details about the grants and projects from the applications for the program:

$3 million to Borough of Mount Joy for the construction of a $9.64 million municipal services complex on parkland owned by the borough at Grandview Park off Church Road. The project will also enhance security for the park, provide “much needed” parking as the park will continue to have two baseball fields and provide the opportunity for additional recreational activities, according to the application. No new jobs are expected to be added. The borough had requested $4.82 million.

$3 million for a $6.1 million second phase in the restoration of the Compass Mill Complex at 813-919 Rothsville Road in Warwick Township. The project comprises four components: restoration of the 1776 Compass Mill, including a new addition; renovation of a neighboring building; the purchase of an adjacent property; and required site work and highway improvements. No jobs are expected to be added. Construction is projected to begin in September 2023. Compass Mill is owned by Compass Mill LLC, whose president is Mark R. Will. The Artisan Mill, a vendor marketplace, is located at the site. Warwick Township applied for the award so the money will go to the township.

$1 million for the $6.6 million expansion of Direct Wire & Cable Inc. in Denver. The company is a multi-generation family business specializing in the manufacture of high-performance copper wire and cable. This project will include reinforcement of the building and building structure, specifically the steel-plating of the concrete floors. The project includes the purchase of several pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, including a multi-wire intermediate drawing machine and accompanying bunchers and pay-offs, an automated cut,coil and shrink line, and an automatic coiling and palletizing machine for reels. Six jobs will be created.

$1.5 million for the $5 million planned expansion of Shady Lane Curtains LLC in Bird-in-Hand, Leacock Township. Shady Lane, which makes aluminum curtains for horse riding arenas, expects to construct a new and expanded manufacturing facility. The project includes adding an aluminum extruder, which the company says will better prepare the company to compete in the current and future marketplace. The project would add 10 jobs.

The other awardees this round include $11 million for site work at North Greenfield in East Lampeter Township; $1.375 million to Elizabethtown College to upgrade its anatomy classroom and cadaver lab; $1 million for the first phase of Explore Elizabethtown Downtown Improvement Initiative; $1.3 million towards revitalization of the centerpiece of Mount Hope Estate, the Grubb Mansion, in Rapho Township; $2.5 million towards improvements at Millersville University's Biemesderfer Stadium and Pucillo Gymnasium, and $3 million for a new three-story wing at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development Expansion and Renovation in East Hempfield Township.