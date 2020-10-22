Former British Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver a keynote address during a virtual event being broadcast Nov. 6 by the Lancaster Chamber.

May, who served as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party from 2016 to 2019, had been scheduled to speak at the chamber’s 148th annual dinner which was presented this year as a virtual gathering that can still be viewed on the chamber’s website.

During the Nov. 6 event, which will be livestreamed beginning at 7:45 a.m., May will share insights about how politics, technology, and business intersect at a time of profound global change. Her speech will be followed by a moderated question and answer session. The livestream is slated to last until 9 a.m.

The registration fee for viewing the Nov. 6 livestream is $50, although the amount can be adjusted if needed. For more information, visit lancasterchamber.com.