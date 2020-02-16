Former British Prime Minister Theresa May will be the keynote speaker for the Lancaster Chamber’s annual dinner on Thursday, May 21, the chamber has announced.
The 148th annual event will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $225.
May, 63, a member of Britain’s Conservative Party, served as prime minister from July 2016 until she resigned in July 2019.
May stepped down after failing numerous times to persuade Parliament to approve her plan for Brexit, Britain’s departure from the European Union.
Her successor, Boris Johnson, got his Brexit plan approved by Parliament in December, which paved the way for Britain to leave the EU last month.
May, now a member of Parliament, becomes the third former British prime minister to address the chamber event in the past 20 years, following Tony Blair (2012) and Margaret Thatcher (2001).
She’s also the fourth female speaker in that time, following Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo’s former chairwoman and CEO, last year; former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (2003); and Thatcher.
Though May has not shared a title for her remarks with the chamber, there are a couple of hints. The chamber dinner’s theme is “Celebrating Perserverance.”
And at the top of May’s biography on the website of the firm that books her speaking engagements is this quotation from her: “It’s right to persevere, even when the odds against success seem high.”
The bio says: “With audiences, Mrs. May gives an incisive examination and unique insight about how politics, technology, and business intersect at a time of profound global change.
“Sharing lessons from her experiences over a storied career, she encourages listeners to recapture the spirit of common purpose in order to achieve progress across the world.”
Michelle Rondinelli, the chamber’s board chair for 2020, believes May’s message will resonate with the chamber dinner’s audience.
“The Lancaster community never shies away from challenges or bold aspirations. It is through collaboration and perseverance that we’re becoming a model of prosperity,” she said in a prepared statement.
“As such, we are excited to welcome Theresa May whose very career has demonstrated collaboration and perseverance ...,” she added.
Tom Baldrige, chamber president and CEO, predicted that May’s message will be “relevant” and “inspirational,” while continuing the chamber tradition of bringing world leaders to address its dinner.
The chamber declined to disclose May’s speaking fee, saying its contract with her forbids the chamber from revealing it.
The chamber dinner will be held in the convention center’s Freedom Hall, which holds 2,400 people.
Tickets are being sold to chamber members only already. That will continue through 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Tickets will be available to the public starting 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
For more information on the event and how to buy tickets, visit www.lancasterchamber.com/annualdinner.