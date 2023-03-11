Post & Schell, P.C. has appointed Lancaster office Principal Theresa A. Mongiovi as Chair of the firm’s national Employment & Labor Practice Group. Working in collaboration with the practice group’s attorneys, she will focus on providing the firm’s clients with comprehensive and proactive employment counsel and litigation defense, and expansion of the Practice Group overall.

Ms. Mongiovi represents businesses, municipalities, non-profits, and executives in all aspects of the employment relationship. She litigates in various administrative agencies including the EEOC, PHRC, DOL, WHD, NLRB as well as all state and federal courts in Pennsylvania. She provides proactive business counseling, on-site workplace training, conducts workplace investigations, and defends employers in related litigation in state and federal courts. Ms. Mongiovi also advises and defends employers in all aspects of the labor relationship including union organization, negotiating collective bargaining agreements, defending grievances, and unfair labor practice charges.

Post & Schell’s Employment and Labor Practice Group provides consulting and litigation services to employers and management in all aspects of employment and labor law. The Group’s attorneys represent employers of all sizes in a variety of industries, including energy and utilities, health care, hospitality, retail, higher education, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, municipal, and nonprofits. This broad industry experience allows the Group’s attorneys to bring industry-specific knowledge and experience that is crucial in employment and labor matters.

