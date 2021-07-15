Angela H. Sanders

Law firm Post & Schell, P.C.

announces that Theresa A. Mongiovi and Angela H. Sanders have joined the firm’s Lancaster, PA office as Principals in the firm’s Employment and Labor Practice Group and its related practice groups, Employment and Collective Class Actions, Employment & Employee Relations, Labor, Trade Secret & Non-Compete Law, and Wage and Hour.

"We are very pleased and proud to welcome both Theresa and Angela to Post & Schell,” said A. James Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer of Post & Schell, P.C. “We are seeing increased demand from our clients for counsel related to employment and labor matters. Their additions add experienced attorneys to our growing Employment and Labor Practice Group and expand the breadth and depth of services we can offer clients across Pennsylvania.”

“We are excited to join Post & Schell and become part of the Employment and Labor Practice’s growth, as well as the growth of the firm overall,” said Ms. Mongiovi. “The firm offered the opportunity to expand our existing practices and to meet the growing demand for employment and labor counsel among the firm’s clients.”

Ms. Mongiovi concentrates her practice on representing businesses, municipalities, non-profits, and executives in all aspects of the employment relationship. She also represents clients in business and commercial litigation and litigates in various administrative agencies including the EEOC and PHRC as well as all state and federal courts in Pennsylvania. She provides proactive business counseling, on-site training, and conducts workplace investigations. Ms. Mongiovi is a graduate of Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law and Dickinson College.

Ms. Sanders focuses her practice in the areas of employment law, employment litigation, and civil litigation. She provides day-to-day counseling to employers on a wide range of employment topics, including wage and hour issues, FMLA compliance, harassment and discrimination, hiring, employee misconduct, discipline and termination, drug and alcohol abuse, and OSHA compliance. She also assists clients in developing employee manuals, employment policies, and diversity plans. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and Penn State University.

Both also represent public and private employers in labor relations matters including arbitration and grievance disputes, collective bargaining, and NLRA compliance.