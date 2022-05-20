The sale process for Armstrong Flooring Inc. will be set in a crucial bankruptcy hearing coming next week as the iconic flooring manufacturer tries to address $317.8 million in total debt, including $160.5 million in long-term secured debt.

East Lampeter Township-based Armstrong Flooring has acknowledged in court documents it has two potential bidders but has not revealed who they are. They each have eyes on different pieces of the company. Armstrong Flooring’s successful operations in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy but are up for sale.

Armstrong employs about 420 between plant and corporate offices in Lancaster County.

Here are the Delaware bankruptcy court hearings coming up:

On May 26 at 3 p.m. a sale hearing will cover bidding procedures and timeline in which Armstrong Flooring Inc. could enter into a so-called stalking horse agreement. The hearing would also address certain contracts and unexpired leases (Lancaster-based High Properties Inc. has appeared at earlier hearings. It holds the lease to Armstrong Flooring’s headquarters at 1770 Hempstead Road.) A stalking horse bidder is an initial bid on the company’s assets that is set before an auction to provide a low-end bid, in effect a reserve bid that aims to maximize value of the assets. Sometimes the stalking horse bidder wins. If it doesn’t, an agreement can set a break-up fee. The term "stalking horse" originates from a hunter trying to conceal himself behind either a real or fake horse.



The timeline to be approved sets an auction to end June 20 in a court-approved sale.

On June 3 at 10:30 a.m. a final hearing to pay employee wages and benefits, utilities, insurance, critical vendors and shippers, all of which were approved on an interim basis.

June 9 at 10 a.m. is the first meeting of creditors, which is required by law. All creditors are notified of the meeting, but their attendance is not mandatory. Armstrong Flooring representatives must appear, testify under oath and answer questions from the U.S. Trustee and any creditors. It is being held by telephone. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 55 unsecured claimants, in addition to 30 major creditors outlined in Armstrong Flooring’s May 9 initial bankruptcy declaration.