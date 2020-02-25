After nearly 18 years in Lancaster city, Then & Again Antiques has closed and moved to an antiques mall in Adamstown.

Owned by Tonya Stambaugh, the vintage and antiques shop first opened at 318 N. Queen St. in April 2003. It now operates from a 26 by 10 foot booth at Adams Antiques, a roughly 150-vendor antiques mall at 2400 N. Reading Road.

Stambaugh said she closed the 800-square foot Lancaster shop in early February because her sales were not keeping up with the rising cost of doing business in the city, noting there are fewer antiques shops in the area.

In preparation for the move, Stambaugh said she liquidated some of her antiques, furniture and decor but still features a wide variety of items, including pottery, glassware, military items and fishing lures.