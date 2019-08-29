Editor's note: This story was originally published Sept. 1, 2018 when Bon-Ton closed. Now, Park City has asked the city for permission to tear the building down, making way for a new use.

Bon-Ton’s 26-year history in Lancaster County ended Wednesday with a key question unanswered: What will take the department store’s place?

Park City Center hasn’t announced any plans for the space, but others have plenty of ideas.

A LancasterOnline poll based on reader suggestions from Facebook drew more than 1,600 participants, many of whom apparently voted hungry.

Restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster's was the big winner, with 25 percent of the votes. Next came restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory, with 15 percent. Rounding out the top three was home furnishing chain Ikea, with 14 percent.

The nearest location of each of those chains is an hour or so away from Lancaster, although Dave & Buster’s is opening a location in Camp Hill in October.

The empty Bon-Ton space is 179,000 square feet, which is equal to more than three football fields.

Size estimates from industry publications and others indicate that Dave & Buster’s and The Cheesecake Factory tend to be much smaller than that, while Ikea stores are generally much larger.

No such plans

More important, though, none of those three chains have previously announced any plans for Lancaster County, and none of them said they had such plans when contacted Thursday by LNP.

The Cheesecake Factory spokeswoman Alethea Rowe said in an email that its restaurant development team is always on the lookout for premier sites to further grow its brand presence, “and all sites that fit our criteria for success will be seriously considered.”

She did not answer a follow-up question on what the chain’s criteria for success are.

Ikea was more direct, with a spokesperson saying via email that it is always looking at new opportunities but hasn’t announced any plans for Lancaster County and ending with, “This is purely speculation.”

Dave & Buster’s did not respond.

While it doesn’t have anything to announce, Park City’s management is saying, essentially, stay tuned.

“While Bon-Ton has been an important part of our history, we recognize this as an opportunity to bring in new uses and experiences to Park City Center,” Rachel Gallagher, the mall’s senior general manager, wrote in an email.

“We are always evolving. We will keep the community updated on exciting news and developments when we are able to do so.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere

Bon-Ton was headquartered in York and Milwaukee, with 250 stores as of April.

Replacement plans have been announced for a few of those locations.

Nonprofit thrift store Community Aid said Thursday that it is taking the former Bon-Ton space at the Queensgate shopping center in York.

The nonprofit has had a Lancaster County store since 2015. It measures 41,000 square feet store and is located in East Hempfield Township, not far from the Bon-Ton.

The Bon-Ton in The York Galleria also closed. In July, the York Daily Record reported that the galleria was among locations where Penn National Gaming had expressed interest in opening a mini-casino, and that Penn National had until Sept. 12 to submit an application.

Farther afield, Herald-Mail Media has reported that the Bon-Ton at Valley Mall in Hagerstown, Maryland, will be replaced by department store Belk. The chain is based in North Carolina has nearly 300 stores in 16 Southern states.

Store history

Bon-Ton came to Lancaster County in 1992 by purchasing Watt & Shand department stores, which had a Park City location and a downtown store on Penn Square.

The downtown store closed in 1995, ending 117 years of operation; its iconic facade now forms the front of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

About a decade ago, the mall location expanded, with construction raising it from the original 142,000 square feet to its current size.

In 2006, Bon-Ton announced that its furniture sales would move to a separate 32,000-foot store nearby at 870 Plaza Blvd. That location also closed this week.

In all, close to 200 Lancaster County employees lost their jobs because of the store closures here.