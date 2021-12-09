The same year a teenage Elvis Presley made his first recording for Sun Records, Peter Photis and John Patounas opened a new nightclub in downtown Lancaster.

That 1953 debut of The Village inaugurated what became a fixture of Lancaster city night life and a live music haven that helped launch some local acts into semi-stardom. And, over the years The Village has hosted some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll.

Lancaster-based new wave band The Sharks were staples at The Village and rode their local success to a major record label contract in 1985. Cindy Lauper, Arlo Guthrie, Quiet Riot and Ratt all performed at The Village, while Bruce Springsteen entered local lore when he played a surprise set there in 1984.

Although it can still attract a crowd, the glory days of live music at The Village are part of its past. Today the club, which used to have bands six nights a week, mostly hosts DJ dance parties on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.

And now, after nearly 70 years of being owned by the same families, The Village is for sale, a new listing for $1.95 million that could mark the end of the club’s storied history or signal a new beginning under a different owner.

“We’re older, we want to retire,” said Maria Georgallis, the 68-year-old daughter of co-founder John Patounas who now owns The Village with her three sisters and manages it with one of them, Helen Hazatones.

In an interview this week at The Village, the two sisters said it is “bittersweet” to put up for sale a club that has been such a big part of their family’s life. But with no other family members interested in taking over, they say the time is right for them to step away.

“We want to enjoy our families,” the 67-year-old Hazatones said. “When I visit my grandchildren, I’m always worried about what’s going on here.”

‘To entertain Lancaster’

The Village got its start when Patounas and Photis bought what was a Pennsylvania Dutch restaurant called The German Village. They shortened the name and converted the restaurant at the southeast corner of Chestnut and Duke streets into a nightclub. The Village was forced to make way for construction of the Duke Street parking garage, and it reopened in 1971 behind the police station across the street from the original location.

Patounas bought out his founding partner in 1996 and passed ownership to his four daughters shortly before he died in 2007. After they became owners, Georgallis and Hazatones told longtime club manager George Soukas that they only planned to run it a year or two before selling.

Yet the sisters continued to own and help operate the club, saying they found that late-night shifts at The Village didn’t interfere with daytime jobs and responsibilities even though the schedule could leave them exhausted.

The persistent thought they would soon sell the club led them to postpone any major renovations of the complex, which had had been optimized for its 1980s heyday when a popular band like The Sharks could fill it to its capacity of nearly 700.

But today, having just one large space can be a liability for hosting live music since many bands that might play at The Village don’t have enough of a following to fill it, explained Soukas, nephew of The Village co-founder Peter Photis, who began his ongoing stint as manager in 1972.

In the mid-2000s The Village began shifting to its current lineup of DJs since having a variety of recorded music played for the crowd appealed to a wider audience, Soukas said. Yet he says the large space could still be remade into smaller venues if a new owner wants to reconfigure it.

“We’d love to see it stay as a nightclub,” said Soukas, 70, who would gladly stay on as manager under a new owner. “We’d love to see what started with (Patounas) continue on. (The founders) came to Lancaster to entertain. They said in 1953, ‘We built it to entertain Lancaster,’ and it’s still entertaining so many years later.”

While DJs are featured most nights, The Village still has the occasional band, including Back in Black, an AC/DC tribute band that has played at The Village for years and will return in February, drawing what is expected to be an older crowd.

“The younger people, they don’t like AC/DC,” Georgallis said, before her sister quickly adds: “It’s not that they don’t like it, they just don’t know what they’re missing.”

‘We’re not in a hurry’

After years spent quietly mulling the idea of a sale, the forced shutdown during the pandemic gave the owners a taste of what life could be like without the club, a respite that helped them understand that they might be glad not to have to go back.

“You have to realize that when the pandemic hit us, we were closed almost 18 months. And it was a wonderful break. We enjoyed it,” Georgallis said. “We had a regular life as senior citizens.”

The owners say the crowds have since returned, but the unplanned break prompted them to finally publicly list the property for sale, a formal move that follows several years of quietly seeking a buyer for the property.

The 0.56-acre property at 205 N. Christian St. includes a 9,300-square-foot club with three bars, a seating area and a dance floor. Outside there are 40 parking spaces. The sale comes with a restaurant liquor license and includes all furniture, fixtures and equipment in what a description accompanying the listing describes as “a turn-key operating business.” The listing agent is James Pointer of North American Commercial Realty.

A description for the sale listing concludes by pointing out that the property is in the Central Business zoning district, noting that “in addition to the current use, zoning allows for a variety of commercial uses and development possibilities.”

The building is also behind a 34,000-square-foot commercial property at 39 E. Chestnut St. and 202 E. Chestnut St. that is also for sale, with an asking price of $7 million. That property is the former police and fire station.

Hazatones said that while she hopes any new buyer of The Village would continue it as a nightclub, she understands its location might make it more attractive for redevelopment. But until they have a buyer, Hazatones said she and her sister are committed to keeping The Village’s legacy on track and the business running as usual.

“We’re not in a hurry,” she said. “We’re waiting to see if the right thing comes along.”