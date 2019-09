The Tatted Toy Guys, which features vintage and modern toys, has opened in Elizabethtown.

The roughly 600-square-foot shop at 50 S. Market St. features collectible toys from the 1970s through today, including He-Man, Thundercats, Care Bears and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The shop is owned and operated by Clint and Tony Gibble, who also operate Tony Gibble Photography in Elizabethtown. Customers can check the shop’s Facebook page for store hours, which will vary.

